* Japan non-mini auto sales rise 28 pct in Oct
* Hyundai up 14 pct, while Kia up 11 pct
* Maruti sales tank 53 pct on labour unrest; Tata, Mahindra
up
(Add sales figures by Tata Motors, Mahindra)
By Hyunjoo Jin and James Topham
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 1 Japanese car sales rose by
double-digits in October thanks to a low comparison base from
last year and South Korean carmakers continued their winning
ways with double-digit global sales gains.
The bump in Japanese sales may be a one-off gain however,
because the carmakers are bracing for the full impact on
production cuts resulting from flooding in Thailand that rippled
across their global supply chains.
Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles,
rose 28.3 percent in October from a year earlier, when auto
sales tanked on the first full month after government subsidies
to replace cars older than 13 years expired.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp , excluding
the Lexus brand, climbed 20.4 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 32.5 percent and Honda Motor Co gained
19.5 percent.
Honda, which has been hit the hardest among Japanese
carmakers by the supply disruptions caused by the Thai floods,
withdrew its annual earnings guidance on Monday, blaming
uncertainty in currency markets and the Thailand
disaster.
The flooding, along with a persistent strength in the
Japanese yen, may further push back the recovery of Japanese
carmakers, which have been increasing production following the
March 11 earthquake in Japan, analysts say.
"Looking ahead, we can't give firm sales forecasts since we
don't yet know how the strong yen and global economic conditions
will affect the purchasing and the mindset of consumers, or what
impact the production stoppage from the Thai floods will have on
domestic sales," said Michiro Saito, a manager at the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
HYUNDAI, KIA ON SOLID TRACK
Hyundai Motor Co's global sales rose 14 percent
and sales at its affiliate, Kia Motors Corp were up
11 percent as strong overseas sales offset drops in domestic
sales.
"Kia's retail sales were strong in Europe and China in
October...I expect Hyundai and Kia to achieve record quarterly
sales volumes in the fourth quarter," said Kim Byung-kwan, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. "The global auto demand
growth will slow next year, and so will the growth of Hyundai
and Kia, but I expect the South Korean duo to outperform the
global market."
Hyundai's president, Chung Jin-haeng, told Reuters last week
that the Hyundai-Kia duo will be able to top its
already-upgraded sales target of 6.5 million units this year and
now targets sales of 7 million vehicles.
However, Hyundai warned of rising competition and economic
uncertainty after it posted on Thursday a 21 percent rise in
quarterly net profit, fueled by solid sales gains in the United
States, Europe and other markets.
In India, Maruti Suzuki , the country's top
automaker, sold less than half the cars in October as it did a
year previously as labour unrest cost it around $500 million in
lost production and compounded a demand slowdown in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Domestic rivals such as Tata Motors and Mahindra
& Mahindra have benefited from Maruti's woes, with
Tata sales up 5 percent in October and Mahindra sales jumping
20.3 percent.
However, Tata posted a smaller-than-expected sales gain
against a 22 percent jump in its September sales, as an expected
sales boost during India's festival season was muted by high
interest rates and rising vehicle costs that have dampened car
demand in Asia's third-large economy.
U.S. auto sales in October are expected to have hit the
highest rate in at least eight months, helped by pent-up demand
from consumers trading in aging vehicles and a wider selection
of Honda and Toyota brand cars and trucks.
The risk of a double-dip recession caused J.D. Power and
Associates to lower its 2012 U.S. auto sales forecast by about 2
percent, although that would still be a modest rise over
expected 2011 sales.
The U.S. sales figures will be released on Tuesday during
the U.S. day.
(Additional reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Matt
Driskill)