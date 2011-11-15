MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.41
* Q3 rev $549 mln vs est $544.1 mln
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.42-$0.45 vs est $0.44
* Sees Q4 rev $575-$590 mln vs est $583.1 mln
Nov 15 Design software maker Autodesk Inc's third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on strong demand across all its geographies.
Autodesk, which makes the AutoCAD design software for architects and designers, also forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 42-45 cents a share, on revenue of $575-$590 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 44 cents a share, on revenue of $583.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with Ansys Inc, reported a third-quarter profit of $72.8 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $53.6 million, or 23 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 44 cents a share.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $549 million. Revenue from the Asia-Pacific region rose 28 percent to $146 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents a share, on revenue of $544.1 million, for the second quarter.
Shares of the San Rafael, California-based company were up 1 percent at $34.50 after closing at $34.04 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
