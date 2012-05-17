* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.46-0.51 vs est $0.51

May 17 Design-software maker Autodesk Inc forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates citing weakness in Europe, sending its shares down 5 percent after market.

The U.S.-based company forecast revenue of $580 million to $600 million, while analysts on average were expecting $600.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"I'm not sure any of our businesses results give an indication of anything different than what everybody is talking about," Chief Executive Carl Bass said on a conference call.

"We just ... reinforced the strains in northern and central Europe and the weakness in southern Europe."

Rival Parametric Technology Corp had earlier lowered its expectations for the second quarter after it failed to close a large contract in Europe.

Bass said the company does not expect a change in the business environment in the second half of the year and is moderating its spending on Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

EMEA contributed 39 percent to Autodesk's revenue last year.

"... Very specific examples where it makes much less sense to hire new people in southern Europe or where we have the opportunity to redeploy people from southern Europe to Northern or Central Europe, we are taking advantage of all of those," the CEO said.

The company said it was seeing more volatility in emerging markets.

Autodesk's shares were at $32.99 in extended trading. They closed at $34.73 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company, which also competes with Ansys Inc, earned 47 cents per share in the first quarter.

Revenue jumped 11 percent to $588.6 million. Revenue from EMEA rose 4 percent to $224 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $586.2 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Maju Samuel)