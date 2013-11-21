BRIEF-Vericel Q4 loss per share $0.34
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
Nov 21 Autodesk Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $555 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.5 million * Sees Q4 revenue $560 million - $580 million; GAAP EPS $0.09 - $0.16; non-GAAP
EPS $0.29 - $0.36 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $574.8 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Outlook for Q4 includes a business model transition impact of approximately
$50 million in revenue * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Vericel reports fourth-quarter and year-end 2016 financial results
* Dish network corp- plans to issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible notes
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results