Nov 21 Autodesk Inc : * Reports third quarter results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.25 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $555 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.5 million * Sees Q4 revenue $560 million - $580 million; GAAP EPS $0.09 - $0.16; non-GAAP

EPS $0.29 - $0.36 * Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $574.8 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Outlook for Q4 includes a business model transition impact of approximately

$50 million in revenue * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage