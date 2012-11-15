Nov 15 Autodesk Inc, the maker of design software AutoCAD, reported a lower quarterly profit due to weak demand in emerging markets.

Net income fell to $29.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $72.8 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 47 cents per share.

Revenue fell marginally to $548 million.