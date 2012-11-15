BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Autodesk Inc, the maker of design software AutoCAD, reported a lower quarterly profit due to weak demand in emerging markets.
Net income fell to $29.3 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $72.8 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 47 cents per share.
Revenue fell marginally to $548 million.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.