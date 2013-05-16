BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
May 16 Autodesk Inc, known for its AutoCAD software, reported a lower quarterly profit as license revenue fell 9 percent.
Net income for the company fell to $55.6 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $78.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $570.4 million.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million