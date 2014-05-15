May 15 Autodesk Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its computer-aided design software to engineering and construction companies.

The company's shares rose 4.6 pct in extended trading.

Autodesk's net income fell to $28.3 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $55.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $592.5 million from $570.4 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)