Nov 19 Autodesk Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its computer-aided design software.

Net income fell to $10.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $57.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $618 million from $555.2 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)