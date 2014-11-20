BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
Nov 19 Autodesk Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its computer-aided design software.
Net income fell to $10.7 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $57.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $618 million from $555.2 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.