PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 22 Autodesk Inc reported a marginal drop in quarterly profit due to lower revenue from its flagship computer-aided design (CAD) software.
Net income fell to $61.7 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $64.6 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $561.7 million.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen AG expects to broaden disciplinary action beyond the two dozen employees the carmaker has already suspended in a diesel emissions cheating scandal, Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said on Monday.
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court