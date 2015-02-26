(Adds detail, shares; compares with estimates)
Feb 26 Autodesk Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as the company's switch
to a subscription-based model for its computer-aided design
software paid off.
The company's shares rose 3.3 pct in after-market trading on
Thursday.
Total subscriptions rose by about 385,000 to 2.23 million in
the year ended Jan. 31, higher than the 325,000-375,000 net
subscribers the company expected in November.
The company expects to transition majority of its business
to subscription offering over the next two years, Chief
Executive Carl Bass said in a statement.
Autodesk said earlier this month that its desktop software
products will be available only by subscription from next
February.
The company's flagship AutoCAD software is used by
construction, engineering and manufacturing companies to design
and simulate real-world performance of their products.
Revenue from subscription rose 16.7 percent to $664.6
million in the fourth quarter.
Autodesk forecast current-quarter adjusted profit of 25
cents-30 cents per share and revenue of between $625
million-$645 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 32 cents on
revenue of $627.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $11.5 million, or 5 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter, from $53.9 million, or 23 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 13.3 percent to $664.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24 cents per
share on revenue of $650.5 million.
The San Rafael, California-based company's shares closed at
$61.01 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)