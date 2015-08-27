Aug 27 Autodesk Inc, the maker of
computer-aided design (CAD) software, reported a 4.3 percent
fall in quarterly revenue as its licensing revenue declined
because of the company's shift to a cloud subscription-based
model.
The AutoCAD software maker's licensing and subscription
revenue, which accounts for nearly half of its total revenue,
fell 17 percent in the second quarter ended July 1.
Autodesk reported a net loss of $235.5 million, or $1.04 per
share, compared with a profit of $31.3 million, or 13 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $609.5 million from $637.1 million.
Autodesk also said it would acquire SeeControl, a developer
of an enterprise Internet of Things cloud service platform.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)