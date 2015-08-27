* Cuts FY adj. profit forecast for second time
* Q2 rev $609.5 mln vs est. $612.4 mln
* To buy SeeControl, an enterprise Internet of Things
platform
(Adds details, CEO comments from conference call)
Aug 27 Autodesk Inc, the maker of
computer-aided design (CAD) software, cut its full-year profit
and revenue forecast for the second time this year, sending its
shares down 7 percent.
Autodesk also reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue
as its licensing revenue declined because of the company's shift
to a cloud-based subscription model.
The company forecast an adjusted profit of 60-72 cents per
share for the year ending Jan. 31, well below the average
analyst forecast of $1.04.
Autodesk, whose rivals include Adobe Systems Inc,
Ansys Inc and Dassault Systemes SA, said it
expects revenue of $2.47 billion-$2.50 billion for the year.
In May, the company forecast 2016 revenue growth of 2-4
percent, compared with fiscal 2015, implying revenue of $2.56
billion to $2.61 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.59 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We've updated our revenue outlook based on a
greater-than-expected portion of our sales shifting from
perpetual licenses to new subscription types," Chief Executive
Carl Bass said during a conference call.
Subscriptions bring in less money upfront as payment is
spread over the entire period of use unlike traditional packaged
software, but typically ensure more predictable recurring
revenue.
However, the company maintained its full-year forecast for
billing growth and net subscription additions.
The company's licensing and subscription revenue, which
accounts for nearly half of its total revenue, fell 17 percent
in the second quarter ended July 31, from a year earlier.
Autodesk is known for its AutoCAD software used by
construction companies, engineers and manufacturers to design
products and simulate real-world performance.
The company also said it would acquire SeeControl, a
developer of an enterprise Internet of Things cloud service
platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Autodesk does not expect the transaction to have an impact
on the guidance issued on Thursday.
The company reported a net loss of $235.5 million, or $1.04
per share, for the second quarter, compared with a profit of
$31.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 19 cents per share, 2
cents above analysts' average estimate.
Revenue fell 4.3 percent to $609.5 million, missing the
average analyst estimate of $612.4 million.
Shares of Autodesk were down at $47.24 in after-market
trading after closing at $50.00 on the Nasdaq.
Up to Thursday's close, the company's shares had fallen 16.7
percent this year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Maju Samuel)