PARIS, Sept 16 Total Energy Ventures, the
venture capital arm of oil and gas company Total said
on Friday has acquired an interest in Autogrid, a company that
develops solutions to manage and energy supplied to and from
power grids.
* Total said in the statement that Autogrid's customers
include utilities and equipment manufacturers that produce
electricity from solar panels, batteries and other sources.
* It said the funding was intended to finance
California-based Autogrid's expansion.
* It did not disclose financial terms of the investment.
* The oil and gas company has said it aims to become a top
renewables and electricity trading player within 20 years.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Gus Trompiz)