Dec 18 Autogrill SpA :

* Wins contract from Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) to manage three new locations at Utrecht Centraal railway station

* Says these points of sale are expected to generate total revenues of around 60 million euros ($74 million) over the 10-year contract

* Says the cafe and restaurant offering in the new points of sale are scheduled to open by the end of 2015

