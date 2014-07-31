MILAN, July 31 Italian airport and motorway restaurant operator Autogrill confirmed its 2014 guidance on Thursday after posting a 2.2 percent drop in second-quarter sales, hit by an adverse currency impact and the disposal of its U.S. retail division.

Autogrill, which last October spun off its small but growing World Duty Free unit, said that sales in the first 29 weeks of the year had declined 0.3 percent compared to 2013. Revenues were up 3.4 percent at constant exchange rates.

The caterer, which sold in 2013 its North American airport retail operations to World Duty Free, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.9 percent to 88.4 million euros between March and June.

Autogrill is forecasting a full-year EBITDA of around 310 million euros with sales of 3.86 billion euros.

In the second quarter, sales stood at 974.3 million euros supported by growth outside of the group's weak home market. In Italy, sales declined as Autogrill closed unprofitable outlets outside of motorways. (Reporting by Valentina Za)