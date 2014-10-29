UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Oct 29 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday it would open 32 new sales points in Vietnam and Indonesia in a move to step up its expansion in South East Asia, where the airport and motorway caterer has already partnerships with the main local operators.
The group has secured a new five-year concession at Bali-Ngurah Rai Airport in Indonesia, with estimated total revenues of 25 million euros ($32 million).
In Vietnam it will open 27 new outlets at the international airports of Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and Nha Trang, with expected revenues of around 160 million euros in 2015-2025.
(1 US dollar = 0.7852 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources