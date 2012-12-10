(Corrects first paragraph to make clear Autogrill bid is for shops at 11 airports)

MADRID Dec 10 Italy's Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, submitted the best offer for duty free shops at 11 airports owned by Spain's public airport operator AENA, the public works ministry said on Monday.

Aena's board will study the offer and formalise its decision on the auction at a meeting on Dec. 18.

Two other groups of duty free shops at Spanish airports are also put at auction on Monday. The Public works ministry said results for these auctions would be announced in the next hours. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)