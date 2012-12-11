MILAN Dec 11 Italy's Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, expects revenues of over 7 billion euros ($9 billion)in Spain after outbidding rivals to run duty-free shops at 26 Spanish airports, including key hubs such as Madrid.

In a statement on Tuesday, Autogrill said Spain's public operator Aena will receive 1.96 billion euros out of the projected earnings of Autogrill and its subsidiaries over the 2013-2020 contracts.

($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)