MILAN Dec 3 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday it had won a contract with Frankfurt airport to open three new shops and renew the concession for other sales outlets in a deal that would generate 150 million euro ($185 million) revenues over 10 years.

In a statement, the Italian airport caterer said the contract would give it the opportunity to strengthen the offering of 'Made in Italy' products. (1 US dollar = 0.8106 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)