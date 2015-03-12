UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, March 12 Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had signed a new loan agreement for 600 million euros ($636 million) to repay revolving credit facilities maturing in 2016 and to finance other group activities.
The fresh credit lines mature in March 2020, it added. ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.