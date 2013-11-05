MILAN Nov 5 Italian airport retailer Autogrill has secured a new concession to provide food and beverage services at Germany's Dusseldorf Airport, in a deal expected to generate revenues of around 60 million euros ($81.06 million) between 2014-2021.

The deal is part of Autogrill's expansion in northern Europe after other deals announced in Finland and the United Kingdom, the company said on Tuesday. Dusseldorf Airport is Germany's third-biggest airport by passenger traffic. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)