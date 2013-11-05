UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 5 Italian airport retailer Autogrill has secured a new concession to provide food and beverage services at Germany's Dusseldorf Airport, in a deal expected to generate revenues of around 60 million euros ($81.06 million) between 2014-2021.
The deal is part of Autogrill's expansion in northern Europe after other deals announced in Finland and the United Kingdom, the company said on Tuesday. Dusseldorf Airport is Germany's third-biggest airport by passenger traffic. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources