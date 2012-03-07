MILAN, March 7 Italy's Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, said on Wednesday it expected this year's results to be in line with those of 2011, when it reported core earnings at the lower end of its own target range.

The group said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3.8 percent to 617 million euros in 2011, on sales of 5.845 billion euros ($7.67 billion).

In July, chief executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos had said he was confident of meeting the group's full-year revenue targets of 5.8-5.9 billion euros and core earnings of between 610 million and 640 million euros.

The manager of roadside and airport restaurants from Canada to New Zealand said on Wednesday it would pay a dividend of 0.28 euros per share for the 2011 fiscal year, up from a dividend of 0.24 euros the year before. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose and Sabina Suzzi)