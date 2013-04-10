EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MILAN, April 10 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday its board could examine a proposal to separate its food and beverage business from its travel retail operations in May.
In a statement the company said it had picked up Merrill Lynch , Banca IMI, and Banco Santander as financial advisers for the deal.
Shares in the company accelerated gains after the news and by 1237 GMT they were up 5.1 percent to 9.85 euros.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.