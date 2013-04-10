MILAN, April 10 Italy's Autogrill said on Wednesday its board could examine a proposal to separate its food and beverage business from its travel retail operations in May.

In a statement the company said it had picked up Merrill Lynch , Banca IMI, and Banco Santander as financial advisers for the deal.

Shares in the company accelerated gains after the news and by 1237 GMT they were up 5.1 percent to 9.85 euros.