MILAN May 13 Italian airport and motorway restaurant operator Autogrill said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 36.6 million euros ($50.4 million) compared with a loss of 40.9 million euros in the same period of the previous year.

The company, which spun off its smaller but growing World Duty Free unit last October, said lower amortisation and depreciation charges related to investments, and lower financial charges helped it cut the loss.

Autogrill expects 2014 revenue of around 3.86 billion euros, versus 3.985 billion euros in 2013, accounting for an exchange rate impact worth about 60 million euros.

The company said sales in the weeks after the end of the first quarter were in line with the previous year at constant exchange rates or 4.4 percent lower at current rates. ($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)