MILAN May 28 The current quarter is going "moderately better" than the previous one for Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill, Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a shareholder meeting.

Autogrill's first-quarter sales dropped 3.4 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Isla Binnie)