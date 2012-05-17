MILAN May 17 Italian catering group Autogrill said on Thursday it had renewed catering and retail concessions at the U.S. international airport of Hartsfield Jackson in Atlanta for a further 10 years.

In a statement, Autogrill said it expected revenues over the 10 years to be more than $1.2 billion.

The catering concessions will be renewed for 10 years while the retail concessions will be for 7 years, it said.

Autogrill has been operating at the airport since 1994. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)