UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that the company plans to split into two parts, not spin off some units.)
MILAN Feb 1 Italy-based airport retailer Autogrill said on Friday it is examining a plan to split into two parts, a Food & Beverage unit and a Travel Retail & Duty Free units.
It said in a statement the plan "might entail a partial, proportional demerger of Travel Retail business assets and liabilities currently owned by Autogrill."
The move has been expected by analysts since 2011.
The company provided no further details. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources