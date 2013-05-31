MILAN May 31 World Duty Free Group SAU, the Spanish company that leads travel retail and duty free business for Italy's Autogrill, has agreed a 1.25 billion euro ($1.62 billion) loan with a group of banks, Autogrill said on Friday.

The world's largest airport retailer said the new credit facility would be used to repay outstanding loans to WDFG SAU and its subsidiaries, and for operating and non-operating business activities, before the end of June.

($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)