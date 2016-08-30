MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill says a company linked to Dutch hospitality chain Van der Valk has offered to buy its Autogrill Nederland BV, a subsidiary that manages 18 hotels with restaurants on Dutch highways

* Last year Autogrill Nederland BV recorded revenues worth 33 million euros and a core profit of 2.8 million euros, the Italian company says, adding revenue is expected to remain stable this year

* Autogrill says the business under disposal offers few synergies with the group's other activities in the region and delivers limited profitability and cash flow

* The sale of Autogrill Nederland BV will allow the parent company to channel the resources earmarked for the Netherlands into its businesses at Amsterdam airport and railway stations across the country

* The deal is subject to the approval of Autogrill's board and could be closed in autumn, it says

* Autogrill sold its foodservice business in French railway stations last June (Reporting by Francesca Landini)