MILAN, March 7 The board of Italy's Autogrill has decided it will not propose the payment of any dividend out of the group's 2012 results, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Autogrill, the world's biggest airport retailer, said it was looking to boost its presence on foreign markets by splitting its business in two after sales in its domestic market dropped in 2012. (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)