MILAN, July 31 Autogrill SpA (AGL.MI), the world's top airport retailer, is expecting a solid North American market to drive a partial recovery in the second half after a fall in Italian sales weighed on second quarter earnings.

The Italian company, which operates highway restaurants and airport shops from Canada to India, said on Tuesday it expected consolidated sales of over 6.1 billion euros in 2012, helped by a partial recovery in the weak food & beverage business and travel retail results stronger than in 2011. That compares with revenues of 5.8 billion euros in 2011.

The group is also targeting full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over 600 million euros.

In March, Autogrill said it expected flat growth in 2012, with its stronger travel retail business expected to offset the weakness in food and beverage operations in Europe.

Shares in Autogrill extended gains after the results and were up 1.2 percent at 6.7 euros at 1010 GMT, outperforming a slightly positive Milan blue-chip index.

"Excellent results by travel retail and solid performance in North America are offsetting the negative situation in Europe, mainly in Italy," Autogrill Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in a statement.

EBITDA was down 9.4 percent at current exchange rates in the second quarter. First-half net profit came in at 11.9 million euros, down from 39 million euros a year ago. Italian sales in the food and beverage sector fell 10.4 percent in the first six months of 2012. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)