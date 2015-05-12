(Adds details, shares)

MILAN May 12 Italy's Autogrill reported a first-quarter net loss of 40.4 million euros ($45 million) on Tuesday, higher than a loss of 37.1 million euros in the same period last year, due to increased financial costs and taxes.

Revenue for the motorway and airport caterer was up 10 percent to 893.5 million euros in the three months, with the entire increase due to currency swings, the company said.

A stronger dollar against the euro boosted sales but it also lifted financial costs of some bonds denominated in the U.S. currency hitting net results, it said.

Shares in the group extended losses to nearly 5 percent from 2 percent after results.

Autogrill said it expected the foreign exchange impact to lift full-year sales with revenues rising to 4.3-4.4 billion euros, up from 3.9 billion euros in 2014.

The 2015 forecasts are calculated on the basis of an average euro/dollar exchange rate of $1.10, compared with $1.33 in 2014, Autogrill said, adding that this generates a 335-million-euro boost to expected revenues for the full year.

At the same time, a stronger dollar is expected to increase net capital expenditures, which are seen rising to 240 million euros from 196 million euros last year. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)