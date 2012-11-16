UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 16 Italy's Autogrill said on Friday it is not in talks with Swedish private equity fund EQT to buy UK catering group Select Service Partners.
"At the present time there are neither ongoing negotiations nor direct contacts with... EQT concerning a possible acquisition of SSP," it said in a statement.
A report in La Repubblica newspaper on Friday said Autogrill had had preliminary contacts with EQT to buy SSP.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources