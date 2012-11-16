MILAN Nov 16 Italy's Autogrill said on Friday it is not in talks with Swedish private equity fund EQT to buy UK catering group Select Service Partners.

"At the present time there are neither ongoing negotiations nor direct contacts with... EQT concerning a possible acquisition of SSP," it said in a statement.

A report in La Repubblica newspaper on Friday said Autogrill had had preliminary contacts with EQT to buy SSP.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)