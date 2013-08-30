MILAN Aug 30 Italy's Autogrill said on Friday it had requested an Italian stock exchange listing for World Duty Free (WDF), the company created from splitting its travel retail and duty free unit from its roadside restaurant chain.

Banca IMI will be acting as sponsor for the listing, the company said in a statement, adding no further details.

Autogrill said in June it expected the listing to take place by October. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by David Holmes)