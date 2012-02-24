* Three companies named in auto lights probe
* One executive already sentenced to prison
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The former chairman of
a Taiwan's Depo Auto Parts Industrial Co Ltd has
agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of some spare auto
parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Shiu-Min Hsu also agreed to cooperate in the Justice
Department's investigation into price-fixing for after-market
auto lights between 2000 and 2008, the department said.
A Depo subsidiary, Maxzone Vehicle Lighting Corp, previously
agreed to plead guilty to a price-fixing conspiracy and to pay
$43 million in fines. A former Maxzone president was sentenced
to 180 days in prison.
Another company, Sabry Lee Inc pleaded guilty and agreed to
pay a fine of $200,000 in August. One of its executives agreed
to plead guilty, and will be sentenced in October.
A third company, Eagle Eyes Traffic Industrial Co, and two
of its top executives have been charged with price fixing and
are awaiting trial.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)