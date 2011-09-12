* Sabry Lee previously pleaded guilty
* Three executives also previously charged
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Maxzone Vehicle Lighting
Corp, which sells replacement auto parts, has agreed to plead
guilty to a conspiracy to fix the prices of auto lights and to
pay $43 million, the Justice Department said on Monday.
Maxzone, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Depo Auto Parts
Industrial Co (6605.TW), has also agreed to cooperate by
providing more details in the price-fixing probe.
Maxzone is the second company to plead guilty. Sabry Lee
(U.S.A.) Inc. was charged and agreed to plead guilty in
August.
Three executives, including one from Depo and another from
Sabry, have also been charged. Two have pleaded guilty and a
third is under indictment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Gunna Dickson)