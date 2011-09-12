* Sabry Lee previously pleaded guilty

* Three executives also previously charged

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Maxzone Vehicle Lighting Corp, which sells replacement auto parts, has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy to fix the prices of auto lights and to pay $43 million, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Maxzone, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Depo Auto Parts Industrial Co (6605.TW), has also agreed to cooperate by providing more details in the price-fixing probe.

Maxzone is the second company to plead guilty. Sabry Lee (U.S.A.) Inc. was charged and agreed to plead guilty in August.

Three executives, including one from Depo and another from Sabry, have also been charged. Two have pleaded guilty and a third is under indictment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Gunna Dickson)