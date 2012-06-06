* Autoliv is sixth company caught in auto parts probe
* Ten industry executives have agreed to plead guilty
WASHINGTON, June 6 The Swedish auto parts
company Autoliv has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring
to fix prices of seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels and to
pay a $14.5 million fine, the Justice Department said on
Wednesday.
The company will also cooperate in the department's
continuing investigation into price fixing of car parts, the
department said.
The probe has led to agreements to plead guilty from five
other companies: Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
, DENSO Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.
The department also said an executive from Japan's Yazaki
Corp had agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of
automotive wire harnesses, which direct and control a car's
electronic components.
Kazuhiko Kashimoto has agreed to serve 14 months in prison
and pay a $20,000 criminal fine, becoming the 10th person to
agree to plead guilty in the auto parts price-fixing probes, the
department said.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; editing by John Wallace)