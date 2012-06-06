* Autoliv is sixth company caught in auto parts probe
* Ten industry executives have agreed to plead guilty
* Autoliv said European probe pending
(Adds reaction from Autoliv, analyst)
WASHINGTON, June 6 The Swedish auto parts
company Autoliv has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring
to fix prices of seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels and to
pay a $14.5 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Wednesday.
The company will also cooperate in the continuing
investigation into price fixing of car parts, the department
said.
The probe has led to agreements to plead guilty from five
other companies: Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
, Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.
The department also said an executive from Japan's Yazaki
Corp had agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of
automotive wire harnesses, which direct and control a car's
electronic components.
Kazuhiko Kashimoto has agreed to serve 14 months in prison
and pay a $20,000 criminal fine, becoming the 10th person to
agree to plead guilty in the auto parts price-fixing probes, the
department said.
The plea agreement with Autoliv involved a Japanese
subsidiary, and the Justice Department agreed to limit future
prosecutions to a few specific employees, the company said in a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"Three employees in the sales organization are excluded from
the non-prosecution provision of the agreement, but no decision
has been communicated by the DOJ regarding these employees," the
company said in its filing.
Autoliv said it received a grand jury subpoena on the probe
in February 2011.
"It is simply unacceptable that we have ended up in this
situation in the first place," Jan Carlson, Autoliv's president
in a news release. "We have cooperated extensively with the DOJ
to investigate and rectify the matter as quickly as possible."
Autoliv also said in the SEC filing that a similar probe by
the European Commission had not concluded and that it was
probable that the company's "results and cash flows will be
materially adversely impacted" when that probe is resolved.
Analysts with Baird Equity Research said that if Autoliv was
fined in Europe based only on the Japanese subsidiary, it would
create a potential liability of $50 million to $80 million.
Autoliv has nearly ten times that in annual cash flow and a
strong cash position, making the fine "very manageable," they
said in a research note.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by John Wallace and Tim
Dobbyn)