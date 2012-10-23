STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Autoliv Inc : * Says for the fourth quarter, we expect an organic sales growth in the range

of 0-2% and flat consolidated sales with an operating margin of around 9% * Says in response to the accelerating drop in European lvp, we expect our

capacity alignment costs for the full year 2012 to reach the higher end of

the $60-80 million range we communicated in July * Sees flat consolidated sales with an operating margin of around 9% in Q4