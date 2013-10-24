Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Autoliv Inc : * Says we foresee unfavorable product mix, and margin constraints to continue
into 2014 * Says for the fourth quarter, autoliv's strong organic sales growth is
expected to continue by more than 9%. the operating margin is expected to be
around 9% * Says we expect 2013 full year organic sales to grow by more than 5%, as
compared to the previous indication for growth at around 4% * Says operating margin indication remains unchanged at around 9% excluding
costs related to antitrust investigations and capacity alignments
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.