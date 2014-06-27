STOCKHOLM, June 27 Autoliv Inc : * Reaches agreement in principle to settle US securities class action * Says has entered into a memorandum of understanding with plaintiff reflecting

an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit and the claims of the alleged

class for a payment of $22.5 million * Says expects to record a net expense of approximately $4.5 million in its

second quarter results * Says the balance of the settlement amount will be paid by Autoliv's insurance

carrier