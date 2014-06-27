BRIEF-Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
STOCKHOLM, June 27 Autoliv Inc : * Reaches agreement in principle to settle US securities class action * Says has entered into a memorandum of understanding with plaintiff reflecting
an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit and the claims of the alleged
class for a payment of $22.5 million * Says expects to record a net expense of approximately $4.5 million in its
second quarter results * Says the balance of the settlement amount will be paid by Autoliv's insurance
carrier
* Kennady forms special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: