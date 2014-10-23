STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Auto safety parts company Autoliv has seen positive effects on its business in the wake of recent issues with Japanese auto parts maker Takata's air bags, the Swedish firm's top executive said on Thursday.

"We have seen business come our way as a consequence of this since our last quarterly report (in July)," Chief Executive Jan Carlson told Reuters, declining to provide further details.

