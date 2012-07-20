BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) Autoliv : - * CEO says sees raw materials costs $2mln lower in Q3 2012 than in Q3 2011 * CEO says sees raw material costs $10 mln higher in 2012 than 2011, pvs $15 mln higher * CEO repeats forecast for capex at 4.5 pct of sales in 2012
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: