* Highlights uncertain macroeconomic forecast

* Shaves expected 2011 net sales growth to over 15 pct from 16 pct

* Q3 pretax profit $193 million, matches expectations

* Shares down 0.7 percent (Adds analysts, background, updates shares)

By Veronica Ek and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Autoliv (ALIVsdb.ST) , the world's leading maker of airbags and seat belts, trimmed its sales and profit margin forecasts on Tuesday in the face of an uncertain economic climate and component shortages from flood-hit Thai suppliers.

Growing macroeconomic worries in the euro zone have already caused Swedish truck makers Volvo (VOLVb.ST) and Scania SCVb.ST to seek output cuts in anticipation of lower vehicle demand in Europe next year.

"The macroeconomic environment is uncertain," said Autoliv, which supplies most of the world's car makers.

"Therefore, it is currently unusually difficult to make forecasts about LVP (light vehicle production)."

It said Thailand's worst floods in five decades had caused several manufacturing lines to be halted due to component shortages from suppliers and estimated a hit to fourth-quarter operating profit of at least $6 million.

The uncertainties caused by the flooding meant the group reduced its operating margin forecast to around 11 percent this year from more than 11 percent.

The operating margin was 10.2 percent in the third quarter, compared with a 10.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

Pretax earnings rose to $193 million in the third quarter from a year-ago 190 million, in line with the consensus forecast.

"Autoliv keeps delivering very good profitability levels. But there is uncertainty for next year, especially in Europe, and the question is whether the other regions can make up for that," said Niclas Hoglund, an analyst at Swedbank.

Shares in Autoliv -- which have lost a third of their value this year, compared with a 16 percent drop in the STOXX Europe auto index -- were down 0.7 percent by 1240 GMT.

PROBE COSTS?

With 70 percent of revenues from Europe and the Americas and about 10 percent each from Japan and fast-growing China, Autoliv expected net sales to rise more than 15 percent this year compared with an earlier forecast for about 16 percent.

Sales rose 16 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter, in line with the average forecast in the Reuters poll.

Autoliv cited strong demand from the Mercedes C-class, AvtoVAZ in Russia and Dacia in Romania and in the Americas was boosted by recent launches by Chrysler, GM and Ford.

In China, it works with the likes of Chery Automobile and Great Wall Motor Co.

The company, which competes with U.S. auto parts maker TRW Automotive , has said two German facilities had been raided by European Union competition authorities, suspected of being in a cartel. It has also provided information for a U.S. antitrust probe.

Autoliv said it could not estimate costs from the probes, but added: "It is likely that, for the reporting periods in which the related liabilities become estimable or the investigations are resolved, the company's operating results and cash flows will be materially impacted."

It said third quarter legal expenses were $5 million higher. (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Cowell)