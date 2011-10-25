STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Auto safety gear group Autoliv (ALIVsdb.ST) posted on Tuesday third-quarter pretax profits in line with expectations and forecast higher profitability in the fourth quarter compared with the third.

Pretax earnings rose to $193 million from a year-ago 190 million, in line with the 193 million in a Reuters poll.

The Sweden-based group said it expected consolidated net sales to grow by more than 9 percent in the fourth quarter and forecast an operating margin in the range of 11-11.5 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Veronica Ek)