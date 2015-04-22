STOCKHOLM, April 22 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted first quarter earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected organic sales growth of around 6 percent in the second quarter.

Adjusted operating profit at Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $193 million from a year-ago $198 million to beat a mean forecast for $180 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)