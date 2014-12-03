(Adds background, details)
STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Autoliv will supply
replacement airbag inflators to be used by Honda Motor Company
in the United States, Autoliv said on Wednesday.
"The agreement is made in order to meet the expanded supply
of inflators needed by Honda and is subject to definitive
documentation," Autoliv said in a statement.
Since 2008, Honda and nine other manufacturers have recalled
more than 10 million cars in the United States and more than 16
million worldwide for ruptured Takata inflators that
have been connected to five deaths in Honda cars.
Takata is under pressure from U.S. lawmakers and safety
regulators to expand to all 50 states a recall of driver-side
airbags, but the company has said data does not support such a
move and it could divert replacement parts from the most-needed
areas.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Honda executive told a hearing in a
U.S. House committee the company was in talks with Autoliv and
Daicel about expanding production of replacement inflators
needed in a national recall.
In order to meet increased demand, Autoliv will build
additional inflator capacity in its existing manufacturing
facilities, it said.
Deliveries were estimated to start after about six months.
