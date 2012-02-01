* Q4 pretax profit $211 mln vs fcast $220 mln
* Sees 4 pct sales growth in 2012 vs 15 pct last year
* Forecasts full-year op margin of 10-11 pct
STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Autoliv, the
world's biggest maker of air bags and seat belts, forecast a
sharp drop in sales growth this year due mainly to lower car
production in its important European market, as fourth-quarter
earnings missed forecasts.
Autoliv, which like other players in the auto industry has
been feeling the pinch from Europe's debt crisis, forecast a 4
percent rise in consolidated sales for 2012 after a 15 percent
increase last year.
"One can see that there has been a downturn in car
production in Europe that is larger than expected," Chief
Executive Jan Carlson told Reuters.
"We are coming in roughly 3 percent worse in terms of car
production compared to what we saw in October. That is clearly a
result of the crisis."
Autoliv's fourth-quarter pretax earnings fell to $211
million from a year-ago $231 million, just short of the $220
million average forecast in a Reuters poll, due to higher
expenses and higher rates for loans in Swedish crowns.
Swedish truck maker Scania said earlier on
Wednesday it is preparing for an uncertain year by cutting more
staff and delaying investments after truck orders softened in
the second half of 2011.
Global light vehicle production in Europe, where Autoliv
makes about 35 percent of its sales, fell as recession fears
intensified. Forecasts have shown production could decline some
8 percent during the year, it said.
The company forecast an operating margin of around 10
percent in the first quarter after an 11.0 percent margin in the
last quarter of the year. It forecast the margin for the full
year in a 10 to 11 percent range, excluding any impact from
antitrust investigations and costs for capacity alignments.
Carlson said he expected $15 million in higher raw material
costs in the first quarter but expects those costs to remain
flat for rest of the year.
Shares in Autoliv were up 2.2 percent by 1225 GMT, compared
with a 2.9 percent rise in the STOXX Europe auto index.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Erica Billingham)