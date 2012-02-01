* Q4 pretax profit $211 mln vs fcast $220 mln

* Sees 4 pct sales growth in 2012 vs 15 pct last year

* Forecasts full-year op margin of 10-11 pct (Adds background, details)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 1 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of air bags and seat belts, forecast a sharp drop in sales growth this year due mainly to lower car production in its important European market, as fourth-quarter earnings missed forecasts.

Autoliv, which like other players in the auto industry has been feeling the pinch from Europe's debt crisis, forecast a 4 percent rise in consolidated sales for 2012 after a 15 percent increase last year.

"One can see that there has been a downturn in car production in Europe that is larger than expected," Chief Executive Jan Carlson told Reuters.

"We are coming in roughly 3 percent worse in terms of car production compared to what we saw in October. That is clearly a result of the crisis."

Autoliv's fourth-quarter pretax earnings fell to $211 million from a year-ago $231 million, just short of the $220 million average forecast in a Reuters poll, due to higher expenses and higher rates for loans in Swedish crowns.

Swedish truck maker Scania said earlier on Wednesday it is preparing for an uncertain year by cutting more staff and delaying investments after truck orders softened in the second half of 2011.

Global light vehicle production in Europe, where Autoliv makes about 35 percent of its sales, fell as recession fears intensified. Forecasts have shown production could decline some 8 percent during the year, it said.

The company forecast an operating margin of around 10 percent in the first quarter after an 11.0 percent margin in the last quarter of the year. It forecast the margin for the full year in a 10 to 11 percent range, excluding any impact from antitrust investigations and costs for capacity alignments.

Carlson said he expected $15 million in higher raw material costs in the first quarter but expects those costs to remain flat for rest of the year.

Shares in Autoliv were up 2.2 percent by 1225 GMT, compared with a 2.9 percent rise in the STOXX Europe auto index. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Erica Billingham)