Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Autoliv, the world's biggest maker of car safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags, posted a surprise rise in quarterly pretax earnings and raised its outlook for sales for the full year.
Pretax profit at the Sweden-based manufacturer rose to $177 million in the third quarter from $175 million a year ago to come in ahead of the $167 million seen in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.