VARGARDA, Sweden May 14 Auto safety gear maker Autoliv on Tuesday set out new financial targets for the group and outlined guidelines on its debt that will allow it to spend up to $1.3 billion on acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The Swedish company, the world's biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts, said it would target an operating margin of 8-9 percent over a business cycle, in line with the 8.8 percent reported in the first quarter.

The company also said it expected its current market to grow about 5 percent per year until 2015 and also set a goal for a net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of around 1x, within a range of 0.5x to 1.5x.

"The company intends to start adjusting towards the new policy this year, and plan to be within its target range during 2014," Autoliv said in a statement ahead of company presentations later on Tuesday.